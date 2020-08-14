Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two killed as boulders fall on two vehicles after heavy rain in Himachal

Two killed as boulders fall on two vehicles after heavy rain in Himachal

Two injured in incident that occurred near Hanogi Temple on highway in Kullu district

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The landslide occurred at 5.20am on Friday when two men were on their way to Chandigarh in a mini truck carrying vegetables and had stopped to pay obeisance at Hanogi Temple in Kullu district. (HT Photo)

Shimla: Two people were killed and two were injured when boulders fell on two vehicles near Hanogi Temple on the national highway in Kullu district due to heavy rain early on Friday.

Police said the accident took place at 5.20am when two men were on their way to Chandigarh in a mini truck carrying vegetables and had stopped to pay obeisance at the temple. Suddenly, boulders came rolling down on them. While Amrit Pal, 27, a resident of Dhamai village in Hoshiarpur district, was buried in the debris, his companion was injured.

The boulders also fell on another truck on its way to Kullu, killing driver Gurmukh Singh, 27, of Samur Khurd village in Una district, on the spot. His companion was injured in the incident.

The injured were identified as Manish Kumar, 24, of Rajatalab village in Varanasi district and Sushil Kumar, 26, of Gopipur in UP’s Jaunpur district.



Police rushed the injured to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Hospital in Mandi, superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said, adding that the road has been cleared for traffic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries found
Aug 14, 2020 16:33 IST
Tripura officer selects I-Day performers online to avoid overcrowding during Covid-19
Aug 14, 2020 16:31 IST
Lahiri one-under in first round at Wyndham, Atwal yet to finish
Aug 14, 2020 16:23 IST
Darshan on the wheels: Amid COVID-19, Kolkata offers drive-in Durga Puja
Aug 14, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.