Home / Cities / Two killed as car rams into pole in Jalandhar

Two killed as car rams into pole in Jalandhar

The impact of the collision was so strong that the front part of the car was completely damaged

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two persons were killed and one sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into an electricity pole on the Nakodar road in Jalandhar in the wee hours on Sunday.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the front part of the car was completely damaged. Amit Chauhan, the only son of Baldev Chauhan, who runs Sekhon Grand Hotel of Madhuban Colony, and his friend Jaspreet Singh of Kamal Vihar, died on the spot.

Police said they were on their way back home after closing the hotel and were accompanied by a waiter. While Jaspreet was driving the vehicle, Amit was sitting on the front seat and a waiter was on the rear seat.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Rai said the trio were rushed to a private hospital where Amit and Jaspreet were declared brought dead. The waiter’s condition is stated to be serious.



Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

