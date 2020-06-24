Sections
Home / Cities / Two killed in hit-and-run on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Two killed in hit-and-run on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

PUNE Two men in a pick-up truck were killed in a hit-and-run case along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday morning.The victims have been identified as Shaikh Abbas Mehmod Maula...

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Two men in a pick-up truck were killed in a hit-and-run case along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Shaikh Abbas Mehmod Maula Ali, 30, a resident of Vinoba Bhavenagar in Kural West, Mumbai; and Abu Bahr Qureshi, 35, a resident of Sakinaka, Mumbai.

While one of them is a driver, the other person was a headload worker, according to the police.

The two were in a pick-up truck van registered in Vasai, Mumbai. The two were heading towards Mumbai when the incident took place.



“There were batteries in the truck. The incident took place in an open field. There are no CCTVs at the site of the incident,” said S Jagdale, station house officer, Shirgaon police outpost.

A passerby vehicle reported the about the accident around 8 am and took the two to the nearest hospital.

The bodies were sent for postmortem at a local government hospital as the police are investigating about the incident.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 194, 134(1)(2) of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Great news, says PM Modi as Centre upgrades Kushinagar airport
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
Rare books on Sikhism, Punjab emerge in London sale
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
FIDSI demands exemption for genuine direct sellers under modified PCMCS Act
Jun 24, 2020 18:02 IST
‘People come and go’: Tejashwi Yadav’s philosophical reply to defections
Jun 24, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.