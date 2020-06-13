Sections
Two killed in separate hit-and-runs in Kurali

Police have arrested the accused drivers in both the cases.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Kurali on Saturday.

The first accident took place near Banmajra village on Kurali-Ropar road after a truck hit motorcycle-borne Jaspreet Singh of the same village. He was on his way home when he got crushed under the truck and died on the spot.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver, identified as Mukesh Meena. Jaspreet is survived by a married sister. His parents had passed away earlier.

In the second case, Paramjit Singh of Sailba Majri village was walking his friend when an SUV hit him. An injured Paramjit was rushed to PGI, Chandigarh, where he was declared dead on arrival.



Following his death, the villagers protested outside the Majri police station and refused to cremate the body, seeking action against the driver. The deceased’s father, Surinder Singh, alleged that there were two drunk persons in the SUV that hit his son, but the police registered a case only against one of them.

Majri SHO Himmat Singh said, “We have already arrested the accused driver Prince, who is a resident of the same village, under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.”

