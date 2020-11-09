Two killed, one injured as SUV rams auto in Chirag Delhi

Two persons were killed and another person was critically injured when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed an auto-rickshaw under the Chirag Delhi Flyover, on the erstwhile BRT corridor in South Delhi on Sunday morning.

While the auto driver died on the spot in the head-on collision, one of the other two occupants of the autorickshaw, which was on the wrong carriageway, died on Monday, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old property dealer from Fatehpur Beri, has been arrested.

According to the police, the Greater Kailash police station received a call on Sunday morning about an accident on the erstwhile BRT corridor.

A police team reached the spot and found that a Land Cruiser Prado and autorickshaw were involved in the accident.

The three-wheeler had three occupants -- 43-year-old Arun Sahu and Pankaj Kumar, 35, both residents of Panchsheel, and the driver Vinod Kumar, who lived in Jasola.

All of them were rushed to different hospitals where the driver was pronounced dead while the other two were admitted for treatment, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Parvinder Singh said while Vinod Kumar was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Pankaj Kumar was admitted there for treatment.

“Sahu was admitted at Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute in Sheikh Sarai for treatment. On Monday morning, Pankaj succumbed to his injuries. Sahu continues to be under treatment,” Singh said.

The families of all three were informed and the bodies of Vinod and Pankaj were sent for a post mortem examination.

Police said both Pankaj and Sahu are labourers.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered and the driver of the SUV, identified as Surender Sahlot, a resident of Fatehpur Beri, was arrested.

“Initial probe suggested Sahlot was driving the SUV and was alone . He was not drunk. Sahlot told police he had left his house to meet someone in New Delhi area when the accident took place. He is a property dealer and runs an office from Vasant Kunj,” Singh said.

Police are checking CCTV footage to establish the sequence of incidents.