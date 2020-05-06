Sections
Home / Cities / Two killed one injured as truck runs over them on expressway

Two killed one injured as truck runs over them on expressway

Two helpers were killed and the truck driver critically injured when a speeding truck ran over them while they were trying to replace their truck tyre on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near...

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two helpers were killed and the truck driver critically injured when a speeding truck ran over them while they were trying to replace their truck tyre on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sirsa village early Tuesday.

The deceased helpers were identified as Rajan (50) and Bablu (27), and the truck driver as Sohanveer. Police said the three persons were ferrying wheat from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad when one of the front tyres of their truck burst.

Prabhat Dixit, station house officer, Site 5 police station, said the three persons parked the truck and started replacing the tyre. “The truck was parked in the overtaking lane since it had broke down suddenly. The three persons were on the road trying to fix it. Another truck, coming from Palwal, ran over the three persons killing Rajan and Bablu and critically injuring Sohanveer,” he said.

A police team reached the spot after being alerted by a passerby and rushed the victims to a private hospital. Two persons were declared brought dead while Sohanveer was referred to a higher centre in Delhi.



Police said that they have detained the errant truck driver. The suspect was travelling with an empty truck from Palwal to a factory in Noida’s Sector 63. “We are registering a case against the driver under Section of 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. His identity will be disclosed once we officially register an FIR,” Dixit said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

CRPF cop among 6 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
May 06, 2020 01:21 IST
Microsoft to pitch new Xbox console with monthly showcases
May 06, 2020 01:21 IST
This necklace can detect abnormal heart rhythm
May 06, 2020 01:20 IST
Sanitising door installed at Shimlapuri police station
May 06, 2020 01:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.