Two Lashkar militants arrested in Uri

Security forces have arrested two suspected militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba close to the Line of Control in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

Police said the two were arrested by a joint team of forces when they were moving in suspicious circumstances.

“Many checkpoints were set up in different locations by the joint forces of Baramulla police, 18 Maratha and 53 Battalion CRPF. One such checkpoint was set up at NS Bridge Uri towards the Hathlanga side. At around 3.30 pm, two suspected persons were coming from Saidapora towards Uri. On seeing the forces, they tried to escape,” Baramulla SP Abdul Qayoom said.

On preliminary inquiry, they disclosed their names as Zubair Ahmad Tantry alias Abu Bakar of Baharampora Sopore, who is an active Militant of LeT outfit and Bilal Ahmad of Sahura in Uri.

“On their personal search, a huge catch of arms and ammunition and other incriminating material was recovered,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, the Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged firing in north Kashmir’s Hajipeer sector.

Local villagers said that the shelling started around 4 pm and lasted for half an hour in the Hajipeer sector near LoC. The shelling left villagers in panic. No loss of life or property was reported. Earlier this month, three civilians were killed when shells fired from Pakistan occupied Kashmir landed in two Kupwara villages.