Sections
Home / Cities / Two Lashkar militants arrested in Uri

Two Lashkar militants arrested in Uri

Police said the two were arrested by a joint team of forces after noticing their suspicious movement

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Security forces have arrested two suspected militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba close to the Line of Control in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

Police said the two were arrested by a joint team of forces when they were moving in suspicious circumstances.

“Many checkpoints were set up in different locations by the joint forces of Baramulla police, 18 Maratha and 53 Battalion CRPF. One such checkpoint was set up at NS Bridge Uri towards the Hathlanga side. At around 3.30 pm, two suspected persons were coming from Saidapora towards Uri. On seeing the forces, they tried to escape,” Baramulla SP Abdul Qayoom said.

On preliminary inquiry, they disclosed their names as Zubair Ahmad Tantry alias Abu Bakar of Baharampora Sopore, who is an active Militant of LeT outfit and Bilal Ahmad of Sahura in Uri.



“On their personal search, a huge catch of arms and ammunition and other incriminating material was recovered,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, the Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged firing in north Kashmir’s Hajipeer sector.

Local villagers said that the shelling started around 4 pm and lasted for half an hour in the Hajipeer sector near LoC. The shelling left villagers in panic. No loss of life or property was reported. Earlier this month, three civilians were killed when shells fired from Pakistan occupied Kashmir landed in two Kupwara villages.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:27 IST
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 22:26 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 22:03 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Twin west UP villages set up own system to check lockdown violation
Apr 27, 2020 22:29 IST
Mobile Headline
Apr 27, 2020 22:26 IST
Microsoft wins 5-year deal with Coca-Cola
Apr 27, 2020 22:26 IST
Nancy Pelosi, top House progressive give Joe Biden twin endorsements
Apr 27, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.