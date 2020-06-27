Two LED TVs, 12 bottles of whisky stolen from Ludhiana’s Lodhi Club

Burglars struck at the posh Lodhi Club here and decamped with 12 bottles of whisky and two LED TVs. The club authorities came to know about the incident on June 22, when the club was reopened.

Following a complaint by Rajinder Singh, manager of the club, the Sarabha Nagar police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

According to Rajinder Singh, the bar of the club was closed from June 11 to 21. On June 22, when they opened the bar they found two LED TVs missing. When checked, they also found that 12 bottles of whisky had also been stolen.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC has been registered. The police have been scanning CCTVs installed in the club to identify the accused.