Sections
Home / Cities / Two low-intensity quakes jolt Himachal’s Chamba region, no casualty

Two low-intensity quakes jolt Himachal’s Chamba region, no casualty

First quake at 5.54am measured 3 on the Richter scale, while the second one of 3.5 intensity was felt at 7.53am

Updated: May 18, 2020 12:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

DHARAMSHALA: Two low intensity earthquakes rattled Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh early on Monday.

The first quake, measuring 3 on the Richter scale, occurred at 5.54am. Its epicentre was at a depth of 5km in Chamba district and located 64km north-northeast of Dharamshala town.

Another quake struck at 7.53am at the same depth of the earlier jolt. The epicentre this time was again in Chamba district but located 31 km west-northwest of Dharamshala. The tremor was also felt in adjoining Kangra district.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the district, Chamba deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.



Chamba is on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala SSLC, plus two exams deferred again, to be held in June
May 18, 2020 12:39 IST
Lisa throws birthday bash for son ‘keeping social distancing in mind’
May 18, 2020 12:39 IST
NASA shares new image of Jupiter captured by Juno spacecraft
May 18, 2020 12:29 IST
‘Amphan’ to intensify into super cyclone by evening: Home ministry
May 18, 2020 12:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.