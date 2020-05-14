Sections
Home / Cities / Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers

Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers

Action against the duo comes after a video of the employees demanding money from migrants was circulated on social media

Updated: May 14, 2020 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body is responsible for ferrying migrant workers from the pick-up points to the railway station in buses. (HT File Photo)

Two Ludhiana municipal corporation employees were suspended on Wednesday for demanding money from migrant workers for letting them into a bus ferrying them to the railway station for boarding Shramik special trains.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar took action against the duo after a video of the employees demanding money from migrants was widely circulated on the social media on Tuesday.

The duo — Jaspal, a clerk deputed in property tax branch of Zone C, and Sukhpreet singh, peon at the office of first appellate authority — admitted that they had taken ₹200 each from some migrant labourers on Tuesday, said the MC chief, adding that therefore, they had been suspended.

She also warned other MC employees of strict action if caught indulging in corrupt practices.



The civic body is responsible for ferrying migrant workers from pick-up points to the railway station in buses.

Earlier on Tuesday, around 250 migrant labourers staging a protest had blocked the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway near Kakowal Road, accusing the police and MC employees of not making adequate arrangements for ferrying them to the railway station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
May 14, 2020 01:51 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Covid lockdown: Creative professionals in Ludhiana down, but not out
May 14, 2020 01:47 IST
Sea-levels could rise up to 4 ft by year 2100 due to global warming: Study
May 14, 2020 01:36 IST
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
May 14, 2020 01:51 IST
Two held with 400 gram opium in Mohali
May 14, 2020 01:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.