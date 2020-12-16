Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Two Mansa docs, volunteers to set up medical camp at Tikri

Two Mansa docs, volunteers to set up medical camp at Tikri

Bathinda With the cold wave intensifying, a team of volunteers from Mansa, including two government doctors, have decided to hold a regular voluntary medical camp to assist farmers...

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 01:29 IST

By Vishal Joshi,

Bathinda With the cold wave intensifying, a team of volunteers from Mansa, including two government doctors, have decided to hold a regular voluntary medical camp to assist farmers at the Tikri border in Delhi.

Dr Vishavjeet Singh Khanda and Dr Arshdeep Singh, both posted at the Mansa civil hospital, said colleagues and friends had offered to donate to buy medicines and other logistics.

They plan to check the health of protesting farmers, especially those with diabetes and hypertension. Volunteers have decided to take turns to visit the protest site from this week. They have opted for Tikri for its accessibility from Bathinda via Rohtak in Haryana.

Khanda, an ayurvedic medical officer in Mansa, said he conducted a recce of the Tikri border with four others two weeks ago. Now, a group of 25-odd persons, including colleagues of Mansa civil hospital, will provide medical assistance to elderly villagers protesting against the contentious farm laws, he added.



Khanda, who also has the charge of district covid surveillance officer, expressed concern that the gathering at Tikri needed to be monitored for those who were suspected to be infected with the coronavirus.

“In August, Arshdeep and I was infected with coronavirus and were admitted at a super-speciality hospital in Gurugram. After recovering fully, we thought we must be socially resposible. We are procuring multivitamins, zinc tablets and facemasks for free distribution among farmers to boost their immunity,” said Kanda.

“We spent three nights there, and attended to nearly 300 persons who had suffered minor injuries, during their journey to Delhi from villages in Punjab. With some protesters unable to get alcohol, something that they might be habituated to, complaints of indigestion were very frequent from a section of elderly persons,” he added.

Arshdeep, who is a district epidemiologist in Mansa, said glucometer and thermal forehead thermometers were a must to monitor health of so many people.

“Temperature has started hovering below 10°C and farmers are staying under temporary arrangements. They need constant medical support and back-up. Volunteers have held a meeting to chalk out their presence at the dharna site. Farmers are determined to ensure their demand is met, so we think it is our duty to be with them at such a critical time,” added Arshdeep.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
by Yashwant Raj
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
by Utkarsh Anand

latest news

Interstate gender test racket busted, 1 held
by HT Correspondent
Cat keeps trying to cat its toy’s shadow, is left ‘purrplexed’ with result
by Sanya Budhiraja
Two Mansa docs, volunteers to set up medical camp at Tikri
by Vishal Joshi
Police bust drone module engaged in drug, gun smuggling; two held
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.