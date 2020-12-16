Two Mansa docs, volunteers to set up medical camp at Tikri

Bathinda With the cold wave intensifying, a team of volunteers from Mansa, including two government doctors, have decided to hold a regular voluntary medical camp to assist farmers at the Tikri border in Delhi.

Dr Vishavjeet Singh Khanda and Dr Arshdeep Singh, both posted at the Mansa civil hospital, said colleagues and friends had offered to donate to buy medicines and other logistics.

They plan to check the health of protesting farmers, especially those with diabetes and hypertension. Volunteers have decided to take turns to visit the protest site from this week. They have opted for Tikri for its accessibility from Bathinda via Rohtak in Haryana.

Khanda, an ayurvedic medical officer in Mansa, said he conducted a recce of the Tikri border with four others two weeks ago. Now, a group of 25-odd persons, including colleagues of Mansa civil hospital, will provide medical assistance to elderly villagers protesting against the contentious farm laws, he added.

Khanda, who also has the charge of district covid surveillance officer, expressed concern that the gathering at Tikri needed to be monitored for those who were suspected to be infected with the coronavirus.

“In August, Arshdeep and I was infected with coronavirus and were admitted at a super-speciality hospital in Gurugram. After recovering fully, we thought we must be socially resposible. We are procuring multivitamins, zinc tablets and facemasks for free distribution among farmers to boost their immunity,” said Kanda.

“We spent three nights there, and attended to nearly 300 persons who had suffered minor injuries, during their journey to Delhi from villages in Punjab. With some protesters unable to get alcohol, something that they might be habituated to, complaints of indigestion were very frequent from a section of elderly persons,” he added.

Arshdeep, who is a district epidemiologist in Mansa, said glucometer and thermal forehead thermometers were a must to monitor health of so many people.

“Temperature has started hovering below 10°C and farmers are staying under temporary arrangements. They need constant medical support and back-up. Volunteers have held a meeting to chalk out their presence at the dharna site. Farmers are determined to ensure their demand is met, so we think it is our duty to be with them at such a critical time,” added Arshdeep.