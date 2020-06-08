Sections
Two masked men break into nine Baner shops, Rs 54,000 stolen

Pune: Nine shops in Baner, Pune were broken into and cash worth Rs 54,000 was stolen by two masked men in the intervening night of June 6 and 7, 2020. The two men arrived at the shopping complex on a...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: Nine shops in Baner, Pune were broken into and cash worth Rs 54,000 was stolen by two masked men in the intervening night of June 6 and 7, 2020.

The two men arrived at the shopping complex on a two-wheeler motorbike and were dressed in raincoat, cap, gloves, while their faces were covered. The duo forced themselves into nine shops of a single complex by opening the shutter locks, and upon entry opening the cash counters.

“It is a complex of shops. There is CCTV coverage in the area. We have formed a team that is investigating the case,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chaturshringi police station.

The nine shops that were broken into include Ramesh mini market, Go colours, Sunshinde Hosiery, Allen Solly, Shoe express, Poonam collection, Asian paints, Baskin Robbins, and Gokul sweets.



Cash worth Rs 27,000 was stolen from Ramesh mini market.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chaturshringi police station against the two. Police sub-inspector M Jadhav of Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case.

