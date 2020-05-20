Two medical shop owners booked for flouting rules

Sections
May 20, 2020 00:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two owners of a shop selling homeopathy medicines at Vishnunagar in Dombivli were booked on Tuesday for unhygienically packing medicines.

Three children were found packing tablets inside the shop, whose shutter was down. They were not wearing gloves nor wearing masks and handling tablets with bare hands.

A social worker recorded a video and informed the police.

Senior police inspector from Vishnunagar police station, R Munagekar, said, “We have registered a case against shop owners Kamal Chaudhary, 35, and Mabal Chaudhary, 38, under various sections.”



He added that they have sent the three boys for medical examination and if they are underage, they will add other sections too. “We have informed Food and Drug Administration to investigate,” Munagekar added.

