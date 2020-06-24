Sections
Two men arrested with 50 gram heroin in Mohali

The heroin was found from the car’s auxiliary box, the accused were arrested on the spot and the vehicle was impounded, the police added.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A day after the Special Task Force (STF) unit of Mohali police arrested two persons for possessing 50 gram heroin, the accused were sent to one-day police remand by a local court on Tuesday.

Harish Kumar, alias Happy, and Ravinder Kumar, both residents of Hansi in Hisar, were nabbed at a naka near Kuber Hotel on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway.

The police said Happy and Ravinder were coming from Ambala side in a white Swift to deliver the drugs in Zirakpur area. The heroin was found from the car’s auxiliary box, the accused were arrested on the spot and the vehicle was impounded, the police added.

The accused told the police that they are friends and started peddling drugs to earn money after both of their fathers passed away. A Delhi-based drug peddler had been delivering them the drugs in Hisar.



A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.

