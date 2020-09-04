Two men arrested with ₹87.5K worth drugs in Navi Mumbai

The anti-narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two Mumbai-based drug peddlers and seized methaqualone crystal powder worth ₹87,500, on Wednesday night. The two accused had allegedly started peddling drugs in Navi Mumbai recently.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of peddlers, ANC officers had laid a trap near a public lavatory in CBD Belapur where the accused — Sarfaraz Shaikh, 36, a Bandra resident; and Khalid Khan, 47, a Santacruz resident — were supposed to arrive and nabbed them.

“The duo travelled by a scooter and waited near the spot. After confirming their identity, we detained them and found 35 grams of drugs from their possession,” said senior inspector Ravindra Budhwant.

AC officers have also seized their vehicle, ₹1,200 cash and phones for further investigation.

The accused confessed that they intended to sell drugs in the area and were subsequently booked under sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The duo has been remanded in police custody till September 6. Police are probing to ascertain where the accused procure the drugs from.