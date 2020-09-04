Sections
Home / Cities / Two men arrested with ₹87.5K worth drugs in Navi Mumbai

Two men arrested with ₹87.5K worth drugs in Navi Mumbai

The anti-narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two Mumbai-based drug peddlers and seized methaqualone crystal powder worth ₹87,500, on Wednesday night....

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:52 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The anti-narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two Mumbai-based drug peddlers and seized methaqualone crystal powder worth ₹87,500, on Wednesday night. The two accused had allegedly started peddling drugs in Navi Mumbai recently.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of peddlers, ANC officers had laid a trap near a public lavatory in CBD Belapur where the accused — Sarfaraz Shaikh, 36, a Bandra resident; and Khalid Khan, 47, a Santacruz resident — were supposed to arrive and nabbed them.

“The duo travelled by a scooter and waited near the spot. After confirming their identity, we detained them and found 35 grams of drugs from their possession,” said senior inspector Ravindra Budhwant.

AC officers have also seized their vehicle, ₹1,200 cash and phones for further investigation.



The accused confessed that they intended to sell drugs in the area and were subsequently booked under sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The duo has been remanded in police custody till September 6. Police are probing to ascertain where the accused procure the drugs from.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CM was against lifting lockdown curbs in Pune hastily: Sanjay Raut’s statement indicates differences between the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP  
Sep 04, 2020 01:04 IST
Private Mohali hospitals to provide health updates to kin of Covid-19 patients twice daily
Sep 04, 2020 01:03 IST
Maharashtra govt to re-examine tree felling near Sevagram Ashram
Sep 04, 2020 01:04 IST
Don’t hide Covid-19 symptoms: 31% die in 24 hours of admission, reveals Mumbai civic corporation data
Sep 04, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.