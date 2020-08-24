Two men booked for sexually assaulting teen boy at ‘gunpoint’

Two men were booked by the Dankaur police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy at “gunpoint” on Saturday afternoon. A medical examination of the teenager has been conducted and reports are awaited, the police said, adding that the suspects are at large after the incident.

According to police officials, the incident came to fore Sunday evening. The police said the family was initially hesitant to lodge a complaint. However, after intervention of the police who got to know about the incident through locals of the area, the boy’s father filed a complaint with the Dankaur police station.

“The two suspects are in their early twenties. They live in the same village next to the boy’s family and were known to him. It seems that they persuaded the boy to go along with them to nearby woods on their motorcycle,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

He said the boy was allegedly sodomised and threatened with dire consequences by the suspects if he tells anyone. The boy later informed his family, the police said.

“In the official complaint filed by the father, he has alleged that the boy was under duress at gunpoint during the whole incident while the suspects took turns molesting him,” said Pandey.

The police, however, said that they are yet to verify whether the incident took place at gunpoint or not.

A case was registered under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code against the two youths as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The boy was sent for the medical examination on Sunday and we are awaiting the findings. Meanwhile, a search is on for the two suspects who are at large,” said the additional DCP.