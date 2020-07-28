Sections
Two men booked under Excise Act in Panchkula

Two persons were booked, one for illegally transporting liquor and another for drinking alcohol in a public place.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

In two separate FIRs registered by the Panchkula police on Tuesday under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, two persons were booked, one for illegally transporting liquor and another for drinking alcohol in a public place.

In the first case, a patrolling party received information that one Satbir Singh, a resident of Hallo Majra, Chandigarh, was ferrying liquor across states illegally.

A naka was laid near Himachal Dhaba, Rajeev Colony, in Sector 17, Panchkula. When they stopped Satbir’s car, he tried to escape but was nabbed. On checking the vehicle, the police found 624 quarters of liquor for which Satbir could not produce any licence or permit.

In the second case, Nathu, a resident of Gandhi Colony, was booked for drinking liquor in a public place. Police said Nathu had been walking on the road in an inebriated state with a liquor bottle in his hand.



