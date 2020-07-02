Sections
Two men deserted by wives end life in Ludhiana

Police book two persons for abetment to suicide in one case.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two men troubled by marital discord ended their lives in separate incidents on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Basant Nagar after his wife left for her aunt’s house.

Police said the man suspected that the aunt was forcing his wife to divorce him. Daba police have booked the aunt and her husband for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the father of the deceased.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused. Efforts are on to arrest them.



In another case, a 57-year-old truck driver ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Sawan Vihar Colony, Jamalpur, on Wednesday night.

His friend told the police that he was an alcoholic, due to which his wife had left for her parents’ house in Gurdaspur two days ago.

On Wednesday night, the 57-year-old called him over the phone and said he was going to end his life.

By the time, the friend reached the house, the truck driver was dead.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

Both bodies were sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.

