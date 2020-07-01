Sections
Home / Cities / Two men end life in Mohali

Two men end life in Mohali

In the first case, a suicide note was recovered in which the victim had written that he was taking the extreme step following mental stress and no one [else] was responsible for that.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

One of the victims was working in a private company at Bestech Towers in Sector 66, Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 52-year-old Rajasthan man and a 22-year-old Haryana man on Wednesday allegedly committed suicides in two separate cases here.

In the first case, the victim was working under a local contractor for the last 30 years and had been living alone, said the police.

On Wednesday morning, when another contractor reached the victim’s room, he found him hanging from a ceiling fan. Police said a suicide note was recovered in which the victim had written that he was taking the extreme step following mental stress and no one [else] was responsible for that.

The victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary of Dera Bassi civil hospital for postmortem. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.



In the second case, a 22-year-old youth hanged himself at his paying guest accommodation in Phase 11 on Wednesday evening.

The victim was working in a private company at Bestech Towers in Sector 66 here. The youth was found hanging from a wooden ladder on the terrace of the PG building. The suicide was captured on CCTV camera.

The victim’s friends said he had been in his room all day due to a weekly holiday. Inquest proceedings were initiated.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana declares summer vacations for schools but online classes to continue
Jul 01, 2020 23:10 IST
Haryana logs 4 deaths, 393 fresh infections
Jul 01, 2020 23:10 IST
Pride-inspired accessories you can rock all year round
Jul 01, 2020 23:09 IST
Gurugram: 16-year-old house help kills self
Jul 01, 2020 23:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.