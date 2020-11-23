Sections
Two men held for assaulting cop in Mohali's Jagatpura locality

Two men held for assaulting cop in Mohali’s Jagatpura locality

The incident took place when PCR personnel rushed to the colony on receiving the complaint of a scuffle at a function on Sunday night

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men have been arrested for assaulting a constable at Guru Nanak Colony in Jagatpura. They have been identified as Mani Kandan and Shingara.

The incident took place when police control room (PCR) personnel rushed to the colony on receiving the complaint of a scuffle at a function on Sunday night.

Mani, Shingara and their friends, who were involved in the scuffle, allegedly attacked constable Ramandeep Singh with a brick when he was trying to intervene. His turban was also tossed in the melee.

“Two men have been arrested. They will be produced in court on Tuesday. Their accomplices will also be arrested soon,” said inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer, Phase 11.:Meanwhile, the constable was discharged from hospital on Monday.

