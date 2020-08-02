Two men held for posing as DSIIDC staffers, duping people of over ₹8 crore

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police have arrested two men who allegedly posed as employees of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) and duped several people on the pretext of allotting them industrial land at steep costs.

Police said the men have so far duped people of at least ₹8 crore. Luxury cars and a flat they bought with the cheated money have been seized, the police said.

The two arrested men are Vikram Saxena, 34, who has also been involved in a case of cheating in Delhi previously, and Saxena’s brother-in-law Mudit Kumar, 38.

Kumar is a law graduate and was enrolled as a member at the Allahabad bar council. Two years ago, he came to Delhi and started practising law at Patiala house court. He has no previous criminal involvements, police said.

DSIIDC is an agency responsible for several major infrastructure projects in the national capital.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that in March and February this year, the law-enforcement agency had received multiple complaints at the Connaught Place police station, all of them alleging they were duped by two men from DSIIDC who took hefty sums from them, promising to allot industrial land in the city.

“A core team was set up to probe the fraud. An initial probe revealed that the two suspects met all the targets at coffee shops in Connaught Place near the DSIIDC office. By showing them fake allotment papers, the duo took money in demand drafts and cash. People had even paid up to ₹1.8 crore,” Singhal said.

He added, following months of enquiry and technical surveillance, the teams succeeded in locating Saxena in Dehradun.

“Our team raided his Dehradun hideout on July 20, and arrested him. Based on information he provided us, we arrested Mudit Kumar from Saharanpur on July 27,” he said.

The two used to provide receipts against the payments received.

“The two have confessed to have duped people of at least ₹8 crore,” Singhal added.

“The DSIIDC itself suggested the victims approach the police, and have ourselves lodged a complaint with the Connaught Place police station,” a senior DSIIDC official said.

