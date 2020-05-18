Two men held for trying to ferry passengers to Jharkhand

Gurugram A bus driver and conductor were arrested at Sector 12A Chowk on Sunday for allegedly trying to ferry passengers to Jharkhand without permission amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

According to the police, the arrested men were identified as Ravinder Singh, a bus driver, who is a native of Delhi and Dalbir Singh, a bus conductor from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. They were nabbed after the police received a tip-off.

In the police complaint, Manju, the head constable, said, “We received information that two men were looking for passengers to take them to Jharkhand and were waiting at Sector 12A Chowk with their bus. We immediately reached the spot and saw some people boarding the bus. When they saw us, the bus driver and conductor tried to run away but we caught them. However, the passengers successfully fled the spot. Both the men did not have a movement pass.”

The police said that during the interrogation, the accused informed them that they allegedly wanted to make some extra money and decided to ferry passengers to Jharkhand.

“There were around eight people who were trying to board the bus,” the head constable added.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51B of the Disaster Management Act at Sector 14 police station on Sunday.

On Friday late night, the police had arrested two men for allegedly trying to ferry migrant workers from the city to West Bengal in a canter without the requisite movement passes in Ashok Vihar Phase-3. The police had said the accused persons allegedly asked for ₹1.25 lakh from 53 migrant workers, which included women and children, to ferry them to Malda district in West Bengal.