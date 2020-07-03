Sections
Two men held with 1kg opium near Ludhiana

The accused told the police they smuggled opium from Uttar Pradesh and sold it among the addicts in various cities of Punjab.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two men accused of drug peddling were arrested and 1kg opium was found in their possession, the Khanna police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Inderpal Singh of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, and Jaswinder Singh Bajwa of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Harpreet Singh said that the accused were held on the National Highway near Alaur village when the Toyota Innova they were travelling in, coming from Mandi Gobindgarh side, was stopped for checking.

The accused told the police they smuggled opium from Uttar Pradesh and sold it among the addicts in various cities of Punjab.



A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.

