Two men killed in bike-SUV collision in Mohali

Two men were killed and their friend was seriously injured after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle on the Sector 78/79 dividing road on Wednesday night.

Police said Sunil Kumar, 23, and Rinkle, both from Jalalabad, Punjab, and Shubham Kumar, 24, of Jammu were triple riding the bike when a speeding Jeep Compass driven by Abhishek, 30, of Hoshiarpur, collided with their two-wheeler.

The impact of the crash killed Sunil and Shubam on the spot, while Rinkle suffered fractures in both legs. The trio worked in film production and lived in a rented house at Sambhalki village. Abhishek was arrested on the spot. The autopsies were conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Thursday.