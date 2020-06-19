Sections
Home / Cities / Two men killed in bike-SUV collision in Mohali

Two men killed in bike-SUV collision in Mohali

The deceased were triple riding the bike with another friend, who suffered fractures in both legs; SUV driver has been arrested.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 01:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Two men were killed and their friend was seriously injured after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle on the Sector 78/79 dividing road on Wednesday night.

Police said Sunil Kumar, 23, and Rinkle, both from Jalalabad, Punjab, and Shubham Kumar, 24, of Jammu were triple riding the bike when a speeding Jeep Compass driven by Abhishek, 30, of Hoshiarpur, collided with their two-wheeler.

The impact of the crash killed Sunil and Shubam on the spot, while Rinkle suffered fractures in both legs. The trio worked in film production and lived in a rented house at Sambhalki village. Abhishek was arrested on the spot. The autopsies were conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Thursday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men killed in bike-SUV collision in Mohali
Jun 19, 2020 01:35 IST
Maharashtra CM reiterates stand over scrapping final-year exams
Jun 19, 2020 01:32 IST
16% students in Maharashtra have no access to radio, TV or mobile phone: State education department data
Jun 19, 2020 01:29 IST
Bhiwandi records 33 new Covid-19 deaths
Jun 19, 2020 01:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.