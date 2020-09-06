Sections
Two men posing as civic officials rob 30-year-old in Badlapur of ₹20,000 worth valuables

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two unknown persons, posing as civic officials, robbed a 30-year-old man of his valuables worth ₹20,000 while he was on his way to buy groceries in Badlapur on Saturday. A first information report (FIR) has been registered, and Badlapur (West) police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

According to the complainant, Ravindra Sawant, the duo allegedly approached him while he was heading out to purchase groceries in Datta Chowk around 11am. They introduced themselves as officials from the Badlapur Kulgaon Municipal Council. They told him that he was wearing a faulty mask, for which he needed to pay a fine. While one of them was distracting him, the other caught him, and the two together robbed him off his gold chain and ring.

“One of the accused stopped the complainant and asked him to show the mask which he was wearing. He told Sawant that his mask was of low quality. He then asked Sawant to pay a fine for the same. When Sawant was trying to remove the money from his wallet, the other accused caught him, and the duo removed his gold chain and ring worth ₹20,000 in total,” said an officer from Badlapur (West) police station.

Police are now checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.



