Two men shot dead in Panipat village; 9 booked

Two men were shot dead following a clash in Bandh village of Panipat district late on Monday, police said.

The victims are Manish Kumar, 35, and Satish Kumar, 40, both residents of Israna village. As per the information, the incident took place when the victims had gone to Band village to settle an old dispute with owners of a roadside Dhaba in Kohand village.

In his police complaint, Praveen Kumar, brother of Manish, said the victims had gone to a dhaba along with their friend Vikas of Bandh village on August 14 where they got engaged in a clash with eatery owners.

Later, the dhaba owners filed a police complaint, accusing the victims of theft. On Monday evening, Manish and Satish along with two others had gone to Bandh village to settle the dispute, but accused Dharambir, Dhajja Ram, Rajbir and others allegedly attacked them and later shot them dead.

The police have booked nine people, including two women, under sections 148, 149, 302 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 of the Arms Act.

The police also detained some people, which agitated some residents of the Bandh village and they reached Panipat police headquarters and demanded a fair investigation from superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary.

“We have detained some people for questioning and the police are verifying the involvement of those accused in the complaint,” she said.

As per the SP, some family members of the accused came to meet her and she has asked them to give their written statement for the investigation.

She said efforts were on to apprehend Vikas in order to get collect more information as he was with the victims when they went to the dhaba on August 14.

Murder convict beaten to death in Jind

A 46-year-old murder convict, who was out on parole, was beaten to death by a mahant and his four accomplices at a temple in Jind’s Gosain Khera village on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dharambir, who had been serving 20 years’ jail term in a murder case.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s brother Dharampal said Dharambir had gone to the village temple on Monday night to pay obeisance.

“My brother had a verbal spat with temple’s mahant Sanjay Nath over some petty issue. Following that, the mahant and his four accomplices started thrashing my brother with sticks and he got severely injured. We took Dharambir to PGIMS, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

A spokesman of Jind police said they have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code and they have started investigation into the matter.

“We have launched a man hunt to nab the accused, who are at large,” he added.