Two men shot dead in separate incidents in Haryana

Two men were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Haryana’s Hisar and Jhajjar districts on Saturday.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at Hisar’s Shiswala village, police said. The deceased was identified as Amit Goswami. A police spokesman said the incident took place when Amit, who was on his way to attend a wedding, got off from a tractor at Shiv chowk in the village.“Two unidentified assailants fired five shots at him and he died on the spot. The man was an eyewitness in a murder case. A case has been registered,” he added.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old man Sombir was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his house in Jassaur Kheri village under the Bahadurgarh sub-division of Jhajjar district, police said.

The incident took place when Sombir was asleep in a room at the house. The assailants barged into the house and opened fire on him from a close range. His family woke up after hearing the gunshots but the assailants escaped on a motorbike. Sombir reportedly died on the spot. Vazir Singh, investigation officer, said efforts were on to identify the assailants. A case was registered.