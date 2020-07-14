Sections
Home / Cities / Two men snatch bike, threaten cops at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 10

Two men snatch bike, threaten cops at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 10

The snatched bike was later recovered near Burail jail in Chandigarh, the police said.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

High drama was witnessed at the Phase 10 market when two unidentified men pointed a gun at a food delivery boy to snatch his motorcycle and then again to threaten a cop on Monday evening.

Gurmeet Singh Walia, president of the Phase-10 market welfare association, said that the two miscreants were first stopped by the PCR party at a naka opposite Housed Flats in Phase 10.

Heated arguments were exchanged with a cop before the duo sped away in their Baleno car. They were again stopped near Phase 10 main market by the cops, but on seeing them, the two alighted from the car and fled towards the showrooms leaving behind the vehicle.

The two miscreants then snatched the motorcycle of a food delivery boy at gunpoint, and a chase ensued. But then men pointed the gun at the cops and sped away on the bike.



The snatched bike was later recovered near Burail jail in Chandigarh, the police said.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Harmandeep Hans said, “At present, nothing is clear about what happened in the market. The Baleno has been taken into custody. Nothing suspicious has been found from the vehicle yet. We are rounding up a few persons for questioning.”

Inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer at Phase 11 police station, did not respond despite repeated attempts.

