Two men triple-riding bike without helmets killed in Mohali mishap

Two men were killed and another was injured after the motorcycle that they were triple-riding was hit by a speeding car on Airport Road past Sunday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Neeraj, 21, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, Chandigarh, and Krishan Kumar, 22, who was visiting from Kaithal, Haryana.

The injured person, Ravinder Pal, 23, is also from Dadumajra Colony.

Police said Neeraj and Ravinder worked as DJs at a Chandigarh-based club, while the latter’s cousin, Krishan, had recently arrived in the city to visit him.

Around 1.15am on Monday, they were triple-riding a motorcycle without helmets while returning to Chandigarh after having dinner at a restaurant on Airport Road.

On the way, a speeding Volkswagen Polo hit the two-wheeler from behind, causing the trio to fall down and suffer severe injuries.

“The car driver fled on foot, leaving his vehicle behind. Neeraj died on the spot and Krishan succumbed to his injuries at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Ravinder suffered a fractured leg and is admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh,” said Amardeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Balongi.

“The car was impounded. Its driver will be arrested soon. The autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday,” he added.

The unidentified car driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station.