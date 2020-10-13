Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Two middle-aged men held with fake currency notes in Ludhiana

Two middle-aged men held with fake currency notes in Ludhiana

The duo told the police that they had started printing fake notes about a month-and-a-half ago. The computer and printing machine used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 02:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Meharban Police on Sunday arrested two middle-aged men for allegedly printing fake currency notes and circulating it in the market. Police have also recovered nine fake notes, each having a face value of Rs 100, from them.

The accused have neem identified as Sanjiv Rai, 42, of Chand Colony and Sunil Kumar, 40, of Karnail Singh Nagar. Their accomplice, Dalvir Singh of Rishi Nagar, is yet to be arrested.

The duo told the police that they had started printing fake notes about a month-and-a-half ago. The computer and printing machine used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

Sub-inspector (SI) Harshpal Singh said the two accused were arrested following a tip-off. They were headed to the Mangali bus stand from Meharban area at the time.

Modus operandi

The accused used to print only fake notes of Rs 100 instead of high denomination notes to avoid suspicion. They also made sure to mix fake notes with original ones to avoid detection.

A case under sections 489 A (counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes), B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), D (making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes) and E (making or using documents resembling currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Meharban police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
Oct 12, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Oct 13, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

Farmers’ rail roko stir bleeds Ludhiana’s industrial sector
Oct 13, 2020 02:14 IST
Covid loosens its deadly grip over Ludhiana
Oct 13, 2020 02:09 IST
Two middle-aged men held with fake currency notes in Ludhiana
Oct 13, 2020 02:10 IST
Curfew gone, late-night revellers are back in Ludhiana
Oct 13, 2020 01:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.