Sections
Home / Cities / Two mild tremors felt in Dahanu

Two mild tremors felt in Dahanu

Two mild tremors were felt in Dahanu in the wee hours of Wednesday. No injuries or property damages were reported, confirmed Rahul Sarang, tehsildar, Dahanu.The tremors started...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:11 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Two mild tremors were felt in Dahanu in the wee hours of Wednesday. No injuries or property damages were reported, confirmed Rahul Sarang, tehsildar, Dahanu.

The tremors started around 1.19am on Wednesday in Dhundalwadi, Amboli, Talote in Dahanu, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Noida. Though the intensity of the earthquake was not high and was recorded at 2.8 on Richter scale, people were scared as the area has experience several such tremors since November 2018.

Earlier on July 24, mild tremors of 3.1 magnitude were felt in the area as well as five different states of the country, said the official.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cab driver’s son, who had to leave Mumbai due to lockdown, tops school with 92.6%
Jul 30, 2020 01:31 IST
State approaches MERC to bring down power bills
Jul 30, 2020 01:19 IST
SSC results: Most students may join nearby colleges to avoid travel, risks
Jul 30, 2020 01:18 IST
Four become first from 2 tribal villages near Mumbai to pass Class 10 exams
Jul 30, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.