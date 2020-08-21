Two minor boys drowned in pond filled with rainwater

Ghaziabad: Two minors drowned Friday evening after they went for bath at a pond behind the Shalimar City highrise located at Sikanderpur in Sahibabad. The police ruled out foul play, based on initial investigation as five friends of the victims were present with them during the incident.

The police identified the two boys as Mohammad Zeeshan, 10, and Mohammad Hanna, 11. They added that the two, as well as their friends who went there, are residents of nearby Shaheed Nagar locality and all seven had come to the pond to have a bath. The area of Sikandarpur has several open deep pits which have filled up with rain water during past several days.

“The seven boys had come for a bath or for swimming at the pond. The two minor boys went deep into the water and drowned. Other five boys are safe as they did not venture into the water by the time their two friends went inside. The pond is flooded due to heavy rains which lashed the city recently,” said Keshav Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Sahibabad).

He added that the body of the two boys was sent to the mortuary for further legal formalities.

“There is no foul play into the incident as only the seven boys were there at the spot. After the two boys got drowned, the other five shouted and locals arrived for help. We informed their families upon getting information,” Kumar added.

The cops added that the pond probably had about 5-7 feet of water due to which the boys could not escape. They added that the other five boys were safe and did not suffer any injuries.

The incident site is also close to the new civil terminal near the Hindon airbase from where regional flights are operated.