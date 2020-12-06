Sections
Two minor sisters from PoK inadvertently cross into Poonch

Officials said nothing incriminating was recovered from their possession and efforts are being made for their early repatriation.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 20:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Two minor sisters from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were detained early on Sunday after they inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. “Laiba Zabair,17, and her younger sister Sana Zabair,13, of Abbasspur in Kahuta Tehsil of PoK, were noticed moving into this side by Indian troops deployed along the LoC in Poonch sector, defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

“Own troops deployed along the LoC, having detected the crossing, exercised complete restraint to prevent any harm to the teenagers,” he said, adding that the matter was taken up over hotline with the Pakistan Army and efforts are being made for their early repatriation. PTI

Poonch senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “Their mother had died some time ago and their step-mother did not treat them fairly. Therefore, they decided to leave home for Tattapani in PoK but mistakenly strayed into Indian side. They seem to be innocent.” Angral said nothing incriminating was recovered from their possession.

