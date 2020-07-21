Sections
Home / Cities / Two mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

Two mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

The police have been establishing a link between the head constable and inmates, as they suspect that the cop supplied tobacco and mobiles to them

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after a head constable deputed at Ludhiana Central Jail was arrested for carrying narcotics into the premises, the staff has seized two mobile phones and 64 packets of tobacco from three inmates on Monday.

The police have been establishing a link between the head constable and inmates, as they suspect that the cop supplied tobacco and mobiles to them.

The accused have been identified as Harsimran Singh, Sunny and Suraj Kumar.

Assistant jail superintendent Shiv Kumar said that during special checking on Monday, they seized two mobile phones and 64 packets of tobacco from their possession. They have written to the police for lodging an FIR in the matter.



ASI Tajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 42, 45, 52A (1) of the Prisons Act has been registered against the accused. The accused will be brought on production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to procure the confiscated items in the prison.

On Sunday, during a special checking, the jail staff recovered eight packets of tobacco hidden in the cop’s shoes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SSC revised schedule for CHSL, CGL, steno and other pending exams released at ssc.nic.in
Jul 21, 2020 20:26 IST
Pune regional passport office suspends online appointments
Jul 21, 2020 20:26 IST
Water for Wagholi: Rs 22-cr pipeline project kicks off
Jul 21, 2020 20:25 IST
Shut for four months, fitness industry struggles to stay afloat in Pune
Jul 21, 2020 20:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.