Two Mohali cops suspended for throwing Phase 3B1 trader’s goods

Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were suspended on Sunday for throwing the goods of a shopkeeper in Phase 3B1 while enforcing Punjab government’s weekend curfew order.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the market.

The suspended cops are both named Jasbir Singh and are posted in the PCR team.

“Both cops have been suspended and departmental inquiry has been initiated against them. We will not tolerate nuisance of any kind,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

Ratan Singh, president of the Phase 3B1 Market Association, said the two cops came to the marked around 5.30pm on Saturday and started throwing and damaging goods placed outside a departmental store.

He alleged that the cops also took away a milk crate in their car.

“They showed us the copy of the administration order and said we had to shut down the shops after 5pm. However, it was clearly mentioned in the order that only shops of non-essential items have to be closed after 5pm, and not grocery and chemist shops. When we informed them, they threatened us,” Ratan said.