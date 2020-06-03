Sections
Two months on, 153 Indian nationals stuck in Dubai land at Chandigarh airport

The evacuation was part of the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission of the Government of India.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Indian nationals who flew in from Dubai coming out of Chandigarh international airport on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

As many as 153 Indian nationals from the region, who were stuck in Dubai after the outbreak of coronavirus, landed on an Air India flat at the Chandigarh international airport on Tuesday.

As per the spokesperson of the airport, the aircraft landed at 9.28pm with passengers from adjoining states of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

All passengers were screened by Punjab health department and were subsequently handed over to respective states after immigration and customs clearances.



Afterwards, all passengers were sent for quarantine as per protocol issued by their respective states who had arranged for their transportation.

District nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar said the passengers will not be sent home yet and will instead be quarantined at government facilities for 14 days. All passengers were asymptomatic, she added.

