Two more arrested in Ludhiana shoe store burglary case

Three days after the arrest of an 18-year-old employee working at a Field Gunj footwear store for allegedly stealing ₹1.5 lakh from the shop, police on Friday arrested two of his accomplices.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar of Mohalla Muradpura and Pardeep Kumar of Mohalla Azad Nagar.

The police have recovered ₹84,000 from their possession besides a mobile phone, which Pardeep had bought with the stolen money.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City 1) Deepak Pareek said Jaspal Singh of Dugri had lodged an FIR at the Division Number 2 police station on December 15. “Jaspal had accused his employee Ajay Kumar of theft,” he added.

In his complaint, Jaspal had mentioned that he had locked the main gate of his shop on Monday night before leaving for home. “The accused had kept the back door unlocked from where they gained access to the shop and stole the cash,” he added.

The police had arrested Ajay Kumar and recovered ₹44,000 from him. During his interrogation, Ajay told the police that he had given ₹37,000 each to Shiv and Pardeep, while keeping the remaining amount with him.

The ADCP said ₹9,000 was recovered from Pardeep. “He had spent ₹28,000 on a mobile phone. Shiv had ₹31,000 after spending ₹6,000 on shopping,” the cop added.