Two more cops from Gharuan police post positive, 23 fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali

District tally climbs to 574, of which 191 cases are still active.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Two more policemen from Gharuan police post were among the 23 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Mohali on Tuesday, taking the district count to 574.

The two male constables are aged 46 and 47. On Sunday, three other cops had tested positive, following which public dealing was suspended at the police post.

Among the other patients, four men, aged 55, 49, 37 and 22, are from Sectors 69, 126, 94 and 66, respectively.

Three men, aged 59, 14 and 8, were found positive in Phase 6.



A 26-year-old woman is from Phase 9 and a 40-year-old from Phase 3B2, besides a 35-year-old male from Phase 3B1.

In Kharar, a 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman tested positive in Hira Enclave. Two men, aged 55 and 28, and a 62-year-old woman are from Sarvoj Enclave.

A 23-year-old man is from Sunny Enclave, a 37-year-old man from Gharuan and a 48-year-old woman from Kharar.

Two men, aged 63 and 41, are in Zirakpur, and a 41-year-old woman in Baltana.

Meanwhile, nine more patients were discharged on Tuesday, bringing the number of active patients down to 191. While 371 have recovered, 12 have died.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said most of the cases were contacts of already positive persons, who either had travel history or were contacts of Covid patients. “All patients are admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Most of them are asymptomatic,” he added.

