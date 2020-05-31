Two more Delhi Police officers succumb to Covid-19

More than 500 police personnel in Delhi, including two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. (PTI file photo)

Two Delhi Police officers posted in central and outer districts died of Covid-19 between Saturday and Sunday morning, taking the total number of deaths in the police force to three since May 5, when the first death of a constable was reported.

Senior police officers said the two, both assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), died while being treated for the virus at the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment.

The Capital has so far registered 19,844 cases of Covid-19, and 473 deaths. As many as 1,295 people tested positive for the disease on Sunday alone, the largest single-day spike in the city yet.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said 54-year-old Shesh Mani Pandey, posted as a fingerprints expert in the central district’s mobile crime scene inspection team, died on Saturday evening.

Bhatia said Pandey, a former Army jawan who joined the Delhi Police in 2014, was tested for the virus at Lady Hardinge hospital on May 26 after he complained of fever and cough.

“On May 28, the report confirmed he had been infected with the virus. Pandey was admitted to the Army Base hospital the same day. He died while being treated, on Saturday evening,” Bhatia said.

Four police personnel from the mobile crime team and two of his family members have been tested and quarantined, Bhatia said.

Officers said the mobile crime team’s central Delhi office has been disinfected and sanitised.

“We are trying to ascertain who Pandey contracted the virus from. The visits of the crime scene investigation team over the past few days are being examined,” said a senior police officer associated with the contact tracing procedure.

Pandey is survived by his wife and two sons. The family hailed from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, and were living in west Delhi’s Naraina.

In Sunday’s death, Vikram, posted at the Sultanpuri police station in outer district died of Covid-19 at the hospital, where he was admitted on May 26.

He was on highway patrol duty in the police station’s jurisdiction since May 1, a statement released by the Delhi Police said.

According to the statement, Vikram had tested negative in two earlier Covid-19 tests, conducted on May 11 and May 22. On May 25, he felt unwell and a doctor at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital advised him a week’s rest.

“On May 26 morning, Vikram started facing difficulty in breathing at his Kirari Suleman Nagar home. He got himself admitted to the hospital and the same evening he was shifted to Army Base Hospital. In the third Covid-19 test, his report came positive. Around 11.30 am on Sunday, he died during treatment,” the police statement read.

Police officers said they have started tracing Vikram’s contacts.

Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava on Sunday afternoon tweeted his condolences. “Delhi Police family mourns the loss of 2 brave police officers in our fight against Corona pandemic despite best efforts to save them. We pay homage to ASIs Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey and may their souls rest in peace. We are committed to providing all help to their families,” he tweeted.

On May 5, a 31-year-old constable posted at Bharat Nagar police station in northwest Delhi had died of Covid-19. Later, his wife and son were also tested positive.

Meanwhile, five more police personnel of the Moti Nagar police station tested positive on Sunday, taking the number of Covid-19 cases in the police station to 16. Earlier, the station house officer and his operator were also tested positive.

“We have planned to carry out a disinfection drive at the police station for a few days, starting Monday,” said Deepak Purohit, deputy commissioner of police (west).