Two more held for ATM robbery in Zirakpur

Informed by a passerby, two cops on a bike had managed to apprehend one of the robbers and recover the ATM containing ₹14 lakh within minutes of the crime (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two more men have been arrested for uprooting an ATM in a robbery bid at Zirakpur last week.

The duo has been identified as Deepak Sharma of Dafarpur village in Dera Bassi and Gurpreet Singh, alias Tinku, of Devi Nagar village in Panchkula.

They along with two others had struck at a Kotak Mahindra Bank branch on VIP Road in the wee hours of October 20.

Informed by a passerby, two cops on a bike had managed to apprehend one of the robbers — Anmol Arora of Jarnail Enclave in Zirakpur — and recover the ATM containing ₹14 lakh and the vehicle and tools used in the loot.

The fourth robber, Abhishek Katiyal of Dhakoli, is still absconding.

Rajpal Singh Gill, station house officer, Zirakpur, said the robbers have confessed that they made six similar failed attempts to loot ATMs in the past. Meanwhile, after Anmol’s police remand ended on Monday, he was sent to judicial custody.