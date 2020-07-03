Sections
Two more held for extorting ₹4 lakh from Ambala doctor

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

A woman was arrested and a minor girl was sent to an observation home for extorting Rs 4 lakh from a doctor in Ambala by threatening to file a false rape case against him, police said. The accused Rajni has been sent to judicial custody.

Three more accused, including a woman, were arrested for their involvement in the case on Wednesday. In his complaint, Dr Gurmel Singh had said that a woman called him to her house where two men appeared in police uniforms, claiming they will implicate him a false rape case if he did not pay them Rs 10 lakh. Dr Singh paid them Rs 4 lakh and later approached the police.

Ambala city police station in-charge Ram Kumar said, “We have recovered more than Rs 3 lakh from the three accused, who are currently in judicial custody after spending two days in police remand.”

