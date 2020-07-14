Sections
Home / Cities / Two more lose battle against Covid in Mohali, district’s toll rises to 9

Two more lose battle against Covid in Mohali, district’s toll rises to 9

Meanwhile, 21 fresh cases were reported in the district, taking the total to 444

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 19:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Coronavirus disease claimed two more lives in Mohali district on Tuesday, rising its death toll to nine.

The deceased have been identified as a 65-year-old man from New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) and a 48-year-old man from Jawaharpur in Dera Bassi. Both had comorbidities and were undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

The Jawaharpur man was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and was hospitalised on July 9. The Mullanpur man had a chronic disease and was admitted to the PGIMER on July 5. Both were cremated according to the safety protocol, said Dr Singh.

Meanwhile, 21 fresh cases were reported in the district, taking the total to 444. Six of those found infected are children. In Mohali city, the infections have been reported from Sector 68 besides Phases 4 and 9. Other cases are spread across Peer Muchhala, Dhakoli, Jawaharpur and Dera Bassi town besides LIC Colony and Gillco in Kharar.



All have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. As of now, 158 cases remain active.

Making an appeal to the public to restrict movement and come out only if absolutely essential, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said: “We are going strict on enforcement of safety protocols. No loitering will be permitted. Enforcement teams will not just issue warning or challans, but register FIRs for non-compliance to directions issued by the state government.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sunny Sabharwal believes in setting trends over following them
Jul 14, 2020 20:23 IST
Kerala VHSE Result 2020 to be announced tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in
Jul 14, 2020 20:22 IST
Mohali man held for duping on pretext of house allotment under central scheme
Jul 14, 2020 20:20 IST
Comedian Rohan Joshi goes off Twitter after phone number, address leaked
Jul 14, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.