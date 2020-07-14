Two more lose battle against Covid in Mohali, district’s toll rises to 9

Coronavirus disease claimed two more lives in Mohali district on Tuesday, rising its death toll to nine.

The deceased have been identified as a 65-year-old man from New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) and a 48-year-old man from Jawaharpur in Dera Bassi. Both had comorbidities and were undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

The Jawaharpur man was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and was hospitalised on July 9. The Mullanpur man had a chronic disease and was admitted to the PGIMER on July 5. Both were cremated according to the safety protocol, said Dr Singh.

Meanwhile, 21 fresh cases were reported in the district, taking the total to 444. Six of those found infected are children. In Mohali city, the infections have been reported from Sector 68 besides Phases 4 and 9. Other cases are spread across Peer Muchhala, Dhakoli, Jawaharpur and Dera Bassi town besides LIC Colony and Gillco in Kharar.

All have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. As of now, 158 cases remain active.

Making an appeal to the public to restrict movement and come out only if absolutely essential, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said: “We are going strict on enforcement of safety protocols. No loitering will be permitted. Enforcement teams will not just issue warning or challans, but register FIRs for non-compliance to directions issued by the state government.”