Two more lose battle to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, count 22, 044

98 fresh infections take active cases count to 881

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 00:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two patients died while 98 others tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana’s health officials said on Sunday. The contagion has so far claimed 881 lives in the district.

As many as 22, 044 people have been infected by the virus until now, of which 20, 365 have recovered while 795 are still battling it.

The two new fatalities include a 60-year-old male from Doraha and a 52-year-old male from Model Town.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that a total of 114 patients tested positive of which 98 belong to Ludhiana while 16 are from other states and districts.

