Two more panchayat members resign after killing of BJP sarpanch in Kashmir

Two more panchayat members have resigned from their posts after BJP sarpanch was killed and another injured in south Kashmir.

One of the sarpanches is from Sopore and another from Kokernag in south Kashmir. Mohammad Ramzan Lone of Dangerpora block was affiliated with the Congress, resigned on Saturday.

Another sarpanch from Hiller Kokernag, Riyaz Ahmad Dar who was an independent sarpanch announced his resignation on social media.

On Thursday, unidentified gunmen killed Sajjad Ahmad Khanday who was sarpanch of Vessu village in Qazigund block in Kulgam.

On Tuesday, another sarpanch Arif Ahmad Shah was fired upon by suspected militants near his home at Akhran village of Devsar in Kulgam. He was hit in his neck and his condition is said to be critical.

Soon after the attack on Shah three BJP workers of Kulgam– Nisar Ahmad Wani, constituency president from Kund, Sabzar Ahmad Paddar, vice-president, Devsar constituency, and BJP activist Ashiq Hussain Palla from Warpora-Kund – announced their dissociation from the party.

“We have resigned from the BJP. I am an unlettered person and earn my living as a labourer. I had joined BJP a few months back. I thought it is better to focus on my living and feed my family happily without any tension,” said Wani, a baker by profession.

Last month BJP former district president, Bandipora, Waseem Bari, was killed, along with his father Basheer Ahmad and brother Suhail Basheer, inside his shop. Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) members were involved in the killing of Bari and his kin.

Following the killings, two BJP leaders had resigned from the party including Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president from Baramulla, Marouf Bhat.

Police had received inputs that militants might try to target sarpanches and BDC chairmen ahead of August 5, the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370. Following the inputs, dozens of panchayat members and BDC chairmen were shifted to a safe location. Dozens of panchayat members have been taken to hotels in high-security zones in different places across Kashmir and have been asked not to venture out till August 15.