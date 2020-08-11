Sections
Home / Cities / Two more sero surveys to cover Pune

Two more sero surveys to cover Pune

Pune: The city administration will have two more serological surveillance studies conducted by DY Patil medical college and National Institute of Virology (NIV) to assess the...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:04 IST

By Yogesh Joshi,

Pune: The city administration will have two more serological surveillance studies conducted by DY Patil medical college and National Institute of Virology (NIV) to assess the presence of antibodies in people, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

The findings of first sero survey, conducted by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) along with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), will be out by this week. Besides IISER, BJ Medical college, which is attached with government-run Sassoon General Hospital, has sought approval from Rao for another sero survey in the city.

While the DY Patil study will cover Pimpri-Chinchwad area, the area of focus for sero survey to be conducted by NIV is yet to be finalised, said Rao.

“Four surveys will cover Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. First survey by IISER is almost over. The remaining three, one each by DY Patil college, NIV and Sassoon hospital will be done in the coming days,” told Rao to reporters in Pune through video conferencing on Tuesday.



As part of sero survey, ISSER has joined hands with SPPU and has collected random blood samples from 1,550 persons from slum and non-slum pockets from five wards.

The community-based sero survey helps identify presence of antibodies among vulnerable population. The presence of antibodies indicates that the infected person has developed resistance to the virus.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JD(U) snubs LJP says alliance in Bihar is with BJP, NDA rift widens
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
India could’ve been in top 3 world economies in next 7-8 yrs: Rajnath Singh
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building in Kolkata
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Top-seeded Simona Halep makes 2nd round of Prague Open
Aug 11, 2020 21:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.