Two more staffers at Thane jail test positive

Two more employees of Thane central jail tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. A 56-year-old administrative officer, who was on leave for two months, and a 36-year-old constable have been infected.

With this, a total of three staffers from Thane jail have tested Covid positive.

On May 29, a 22-year-old jail guard tested positive and he is asymptomatic.

The constable and the jail guard had been handling calls using the same phone.

The constable has been admitted to a Thane hospital. “Prison guards and constables have been working in a shift of 21 days. Since May 29, I had cold and didn’t recover. I went for Covid test and on Tuesday the report came positive,” he said.

Thane jail superintendent H Ahirrao said that they are screening others who are on duty.

“The administrative officer was already on leave since the lockdown started. The constable was not on duty for the past several days. But, we are checking employees’ health.”