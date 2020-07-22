Two murders reported in Ambala

Sections
In the first case, a 37-year-old carpenter who was stabbed by a railway guard on Tuesday was declared dead at GMCH in Chandigarh.

Jul 22, 2020

HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Two separate cases of murder were reported in Ambala on Wednesday. In the first case, a 37-year-old carpenter who was stabbed by a railway guard on Tuesday was declared dead at GMCH in Chandigarh.

The accused Bharat has been arrested by the police. The victim’s father, Shiv Pujan, a railway employee said his son Phoolchand had some dispute over the measurement of work that he did at Bharat’s house. DSP Ram Kumar said, “The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Bharat stabbed Phoolchand over a money dispute. A case was lodged under Section 302 of the IPC.”

In another case, Rinku, 33, who was thrashed by a few family members over a dispute on Tuesday night, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital. Nachhatar Singh, his eldest brother told the police that Rinku had a dispute with his wife after which families were called and a meeting was arranged. “While we were talking, a few relatives of Rinku’s wife started thrashing him. He was taken to the civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

SP Abhishek Jorwal said, “The man was thrashed by his in-laws. A case has been registered.”



