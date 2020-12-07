Sections
Two nabbed with countrymade pistols, live cartridges in Mohali

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali police arrested two men with countrymade pistols, live cartridges and a bullet proof jacket in separate cases on Monday

The accused have been identified as Aiman, 33, of Libaspur, near Delhi, and Khush Kumar, alias Bholu, 20, of Amritsar.

While Aiman was arrested from Phase 6, Khush was nabbed in Kharar.

A countrymade pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from Aiman, while Khush was also carrying a countrymade pistol and two live cartridges, besides a bullet proof jacket.



Separate cases under the Arms Act were registered at the Phase 1 and Kharar police stations, respectively.

The accused were produced in court and sent to police remand till December 8 and 9, respectively.

According to police, both men were facing various cases of extortion, attempt to murder, NDPS Act and Arms Act.

Six cases under the Arms Act are registered against Aiman at Shalimar Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, Adarsh Nagar and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, and two cases against Khush at Keema Wala Gate and Sultanwind in Amritsar under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code.

