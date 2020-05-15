Sections
Home / Cities / Two Nanded pilgrims cured of Covid-19 in Sirsa

Two Nanded pilgrims cured of Covid-19 in Sirsa

Total 18 people had returned from Nanded Sahib by a bus to Dabwali town of the district on April 28; two pilgrims tested positive on May 1 and were shifted to the isolation ward of Sirsa civil hospital

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hisar

The local administration of Sirsa district heaved a sigh of relief after two pilgrims, including a woman, who had returned from Nanded Sahib, were cured of Covid-19 on Saturday.

As the pilgrims came out of the isolation ward, the health staff and deputy commissioner Sirsa RC Bidhan clapped for them.

DC RC Bidhan said, “There were seven positive patients in Sirsa out of which six have been cured and one is undergoing treatment.”

He further said that everyone must follow the government’s guidelines.



Total 18 people had returned from Nanded Sahib by a bus to Dabwali town of the district on April 28. Two pilgrims tested positive on May 1 and were shifted to the isolation ward of Sirsa civil hospital.

Chief medical officer Surender Nain said, “The entire medical staff worked round the clock to treat the patients. They have been cured and will finally return home. However, they will follow the quarantine rules. The entire medical staff was happy for them and clapped for them.”

“The health department is keeping a checking up on rest of the 16 pilgrims on a daily basis,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt officials propose more power to states
May 15, 2020 23:55 IST
‘Readied hotels, but not included in Vande Bharat list’
May 15, 2020 23:54 IST
MPCB warns Badlapur effluent treatment plant after Waldhuni river turns red
May 15, 2020 23:53 IST
Covid 19 latest update: 14 of Uttarakhand’s 82, 834 returnees have turned positive so far
May 15, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.