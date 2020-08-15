Two Navi Mumbai cops awarded medals

Two Navi Mumbai senior police inspectors, both of whom hailed from poor economic background, have been awarded the Union home minister’s medal and the President’s medal. Navi Mumbai Police’s crime branch officer Kondiram Popere was awarded the Union home minister’s medal for cracking the improvised explosive device (IED) attack near a Kalamboli school in 2019, while senior inspector Ashok Rajput was awarded the President’s medal for 27 years of service.

Popere, 58, joined the Maharashtra Police in 1991 as a sub-inspector at Chembur police station. Belonging to a scheduled tribe family from Akola, Popere is the youngest of three siblings. His elder brother retired as a government teacher while his sister owns a farm now.

“My father died when I was two. At times, I used to work with my mother on a farm as a labourer. I studied in a government school and went on pursue a master’s degree in Law. I joined the police force in 1990 after working as a clerk at a government bank. I always wanted to serve the public and do something better with my life,” said Popere.

Popere worked in Mumbai, Nashik, Thane and the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), before he was posted in Navi Mumbai in 2014. His experience in the CID proved handy when an IED was planted near New Sudhagad School in Kalamboli in June last year.

Posted in the unit-2 of the Navi crime branch, Popere led the investigations amid the terror scare. The anti-terror squad was roped in too.

“Fortunately, the IED was not wired properly and did not explode when the bomb timer went off. After rummaging CCTV footages and checking for terror activities in online chat rooms, we found a vehicle near the hand-cart on which the bomb was planted. The vehicle led us to the main accused,” added Popere.

Navi Mumbai Police on July 3 arrested the mastermind Deepak Dandekar, 44, along with Manish Bhagat, 45, and Sushil Sathe, 35. The trio had planted the IED to extort ₹2 crore from a builder who lived near the school.

Popere’s 28-year-old son is an assistant manager at a bank, while his daughter, 24, has completed her engineering studies.

On Friday, Rajput, senior inspector of Panvel rural police station, was among 40 police officers from Maharashtra to get the President’s medal for meritorious service on the eve of Independence Day.

Like Popere, Rajput too was brought up in a poor family. He studied at zilla parishad school in Shindi village, Jalgaon before he joined as a sub-inspector in Nagpur. Rajput has worked in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad as well as the CID and the anti-corruption bureau in Aurangabad.

Rajput, 52, has helmed various sensitive murder and dacoity cases including the 2010 murder of deputy sarpanch Prakash Kandekar who was gunned down due to political rivalry.